Ex-Trump Aide Navarro: I 'Walk Proudly' to Prison

Economist and former presidential trade adviser Peter Navarro now has an unwanted new title: inmate. The 74-year-old reported to a federal prison in Miami on Tuesday to begin serving a 4-month sentence for defying a congressional subpoena , reports CNN . Navarro thus becomes the first member of former President Trump's inner circle to see jail time for events related to the 2020 election, notes Politico .

"I will walk proudly in there to do my time," Navarro told reporters in Miami before turning himself in, per NBC News. "I will gather strength from this: Donald John Trump is the nominee." Navarro is appealing his conviction for contempt of Congress, but he lost his fight to avoid prison in the meantime. (The latest loss came Monday, courtesy of Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.) Two years ago, Navarro failed to appear before a House panel investigating the Capitol riot, maintaining that he could not cooperate because of Trump's executive privilege. Courts have rejected the argument, notes the AP. (More Peter Navarro stories.)