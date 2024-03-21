Report: Apple in Talks Over 'Blockbuster' Google Deal

Insiders say Apple and Google are in talks over a deal that could be massive for both companies. The sources say Apple is looking into using Google's Gemini generative artificial intelligence technology in the next iPhone model. Bloomberg reports that the negotiations could lead to "a blockbuster agreement that would shake up the AI industry." If the deal does go through, an announcement isn't expected before June. More:

Sources tell the New York Times that Apple has spoken to three other AI companies but Gemini could be the most likely candidate to fulfill Apple CEO Tim Cook's promise to introduce new generative AI capabilities this year. Gemini has already been added to new devices from Google and Apple's main smartphone rival, Samsung.