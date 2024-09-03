DirecTV: Disney Fight Isn't 'Run-of-the-Mill Dispute'

It's a safe bet that some DirecTV subscribers who double as sports fans were in a foul mood on Sunday when they sat down to watch US Open tennis or maybe the LSU-USC football game. Both were suddenly off limits thanks to a distribution dispute between the satellite TV company and Disney, reports CNET. Disney pulled ESPN from DirecTV on Sunday—the first of the month—along with other channels it owns such as Hulu, ABC, FX, and Freeform, per Axios.