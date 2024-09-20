Three Mile Island Isn't Dead After All

The site of the worst nuclear reactor accident in US history has been dormant for five years. That's about to change, thanks in large part to Microsoft and its booming electricity needs. Constellation Energy on Friday announced the Three Mile Island nuclear plant, which infamously suffered a partial meltdown in one of its two reactors in 1979, will be refurbished and brought back online by 2028. The New York Times reports Microsoft has agreed to buy all the power the plant can supply for a 20-year period in order to support its data centers. The deal is subject to regulatory approval, and CNBC reports Constellation plans to keep it going until at least 2054. More: