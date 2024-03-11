Sheriff's Report: Angela Chao Was Intoxicated at the Wheel

UPDATE

Mar 20, 2024 7:20 PM CDT

Angela Chao was intoxicated when she drove into a pond and died last month, a Texas law enforcement report released Wednesday says. Chao, a shipping industry CEO and sister-in-law to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, died in an "unfortunate accident," the Blanco County Sheriff's Office wrote. Investigators found that her blood alcohol level was nearly three times the state's legal limit for drivers, the AP reports.

Mar 11, 2024 12:37 AM CDT

Not much information was released about the February death of Angela Chao, a shipping executive with ties to China (and Mitch McConnell's sister-in-law), beyond the fact that she died in a car accident. Now, the Wall Street Journal takes an extensive look at her final moments, as well as at Chao herself and the life she led up until her death at age 50. She'd invited seven of her friends from her days at Harvard Business School to celebrate the Lunar New Year weekend at her family's Texas ranch, and had just said goodnight to them late on February 9 when she got into her Tesla Model X SUV to drive the four minutes back to the family home on the property so she'd be there when her 3-year-old son woke up in the morning. Within minutes, she made a frantic phone call to one of those friends begging for help. What ensued was chaos that ended with Chao dead.