After Five Years, an Internet Mystery Is Solved

It was such a seemingly simple challenge: Identify the stylized faces of six celebrities that appeared on a piece of fabric. Five were solved quickly. The sixth, however, vexed internet sleuths for five years and spawned an entire Reddit community devoted to the mystery. Until now: The sixth face belongs to Leticia Sarda, a former model who lives in Spain, reports ComicBook. And Sarda, now 43, says she's been nearly overwhelmed by the sudden attention to her quiet life. Coverage:

The challenge: Five years ago, a Reddit user posted an image of the faces and asked for help in identifying them. The other five were identified as Josh Holloway, Jessica Alba, Travis Fimmel, Ian Somerhalder, Orlando Bloom, and Adriana Lima, per news.com.au.