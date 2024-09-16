Final Text From Doomed Titan: 'All Good Here'

The final message from OceanGate's doomed Titan submersible was fleetingly correct as the crew descended to the wreck of the Titanic: "All good here," read the text to the Polar Prince support ship at the surface above. That response came after a query about whether the Titan could still see the shipwreck on its onboard display. Shortly after, about an hour and 45 minutes into the dive, the Titan lost contact. The submersible's final contact surfaced Monday as the Coast Guard opened a two-week hearing in South Carolina on the causes of the June 2023 implosion, reports the AP, which included an animated re-creation of the journey. A look at the inquiry: