Final Text From Doomed Titan: 'All Good Here'

Coast Guard opens 2-week hearing on causes of submersible's implosion
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 16, 2024 10:35 AM CDT
This undated image shows the company's Titan submersible.   (OceanGate Expeditions via AP, File)

The final message from OceanGate's doomed Titan submersible was fleetingly correct as the crew descended to the wreck of the Titanic: "All good here," read the text to the Polar Prince support ship at the surface above. That response came after a query about whether the Titan could still see the shipwreck on its onboard display. Shortly after, about an hour and 45 minutes into the dive, the Titan lost contact. The submersible's final contact surfaced Monday as the Coast Guard opened a two-week hearing in South Carolina on the causes of the June 2023 implosion, reports the AP, which included an animated re-creation of the journey. A look at the inquiry:

  • The Marine Board of Investigation is the Coast Guard's highest level of inquiry, and out of thousands of investigations each year, it sees an average of one. The MBI's main job here is to "uncover the facts surrounding the incident," chair Jason Neubauer tells CNN, though it will also determine any "misconduct or negligence by credential mariners." "And if there's any detection of a criminal act, we would make a recommendation to the Department of Justice," he adds.
  • Witnesses set to testify Monday include OceanGate's former engineering director, Tony Nissen; former finance director Bonnie Carl; and former contractor Tym Catterson. Safety and marine experts will also take the stand, notes the New York Times, as well as Coast Guard officials, scientists, and industry experts.
  • Notably absent on the list of two dozen witnesses, per the AP: Wendy Rush, OceanGate's communications director and widow of founder Stockton Rush.
  • You can watch the hearing live on the Coast Guard's YouTube page.
