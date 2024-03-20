'Worst Example of a Police Officer' Gets 40 Years

Two more former Mississippi sheriff's deputies were sentenced Wednesday for their parts in the racist torture of two Black men by a group of white officers who called themselves the "Goon Squad." Christian Dedmon, 29, received 40 years in federal prison, the AP reports. At the federal courthouse in Jackson, he did not look at the victims as he apologized and said he'd never forgive himself for the pain he caused.

All six former officers charged in the case pleaded guilty last year, admitting that they subjected Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Terrell Parker to numerous acts of racist torture in January 2023 after a neighbor complained the men were staying in a home with a white woman. Prosecutors said Dedmon slapped the men with a sex toy and threatened to brutalize them with it.

US District Judge Tom Lee said Wednesday that Dedmon carried out the most "shocking, brutal and cruel attacks imaginable" against Jenkins and Parker and against a white man during a traffic stop weeks earlier.