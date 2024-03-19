'Goon Squad' Ex-Deputy Gets 20 Years Over Racist Torture

A former Mississippi sheriff's deputy was sentenced Tuesday to just over 20 years in federal prison for his part in torturing two Black men in a racist assault and for his role in a separate episode where a white man was sexually assaulted. Hunter Elward, 31, was sentenced by US District Judge Tom Lee, who handed down a 241-month sentence for aggravated assault and other offenses, the AP reports. Lee is also due to sentence five other former law enforcement officers who admitted to torturing Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Terrell Parker after a neighbor complained that the men were staying in a home with a white woman.

Elward, along with fellow former Rankin County sheriff's deputies Brett McAlpin, Christian Dedmon, Daniel Opdyke and Jeffrey Middleton, as well as former Richland Police Department officer Joshua Hartfield, pleaded guilty to federal charges of conspiracy against rights, deprivation of rights under color of law, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and obstruction of justice related to the incident. Middleton will be sentenced on Tuesday afternoon. Dedmon and Opdyke will be sentenced Wednesday and Hartfield and McAlpin on Thursday. Federal prosecutors are seeking the maximum sentences for the officers.