'Goon Squad' Ex-Deputy Gets 20 Years Over Racist Torture

5 more former officers in Mississippi await sentencing
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Mar 19, 2024 3:17 PM CDT
Former Rankin County sheriff’s deputy Hunter Elward appears in the Rankin County Circuit Court in Brandon, Miss., Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.   (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

A former Mississippi sheriff's deputy was sentenced Tuesday to just over 20 years in federal prison for his part in torturing two Black men in a racist assault and for his role in a separate episode where a white man was sexually assaulted. Hunter Elward, 31, was sentenced by US District Judge Tom Lee, who handed down a 241-month sentence for aggravated assault and other offenses, the AP reports. Lee is also due to sentence five other former law enforcement officers who admitted to torturing Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Terrell Parker after a neighbor complained that the men were staying in a home with a white woman.

  • Elward, along with fellow former Rankin County sheriff's deputies Brett McAlpin, Christian Dedmon, Daniel Opdyke and Jeffrey Middleton, as well as former Richland Police Department officer Joshua Hartfield, pleaded guilty to federal charges of conspiracy against rights, deprivation of rights under color of law, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and obstruction of justice related to the incident. Middleton will be sentenced on Tuesday afternoon. Dedmon and Opdyke will be sentenced Wednesday and Hartfield and McAlpin on Thursday. Federal prosecutors are seeking the maximum sentences for the officers.

  • Before sentencing, Lee called Elward's crimes "egregious and despicable," and said a "sentence at the top of the guidelines range is justified — is more than justified." He continued: "It's what the defendant deserves. It's what the community and the defendant's victims deserve."
  • In January 2023, the group of six burst into a Rankin County home without a warrant and assaulted Jenkins and Parker with stun guns, a sex toy, and other objects. Elward admitted to shoving a gun into Jenkins' mouth and firing in a "mock execution" that went awry.

  • The group of white deputies, so willing to use excessive force they called themselves the "Goon Squad," mocked the victims with racial slurs. After Elward shot Jenkins in the mouth, they devised a coverup that included planting drugs and a gun. False charges stood against Jenkins and Parker for months. Jenkins suffered a lacerated tongue and broken jaw.
  • Both men, who were sitting in the front row, called for the "stiffest of sentences." Their attorney, Malik Shabazz, said they were too traumatized to speak in court, and he read statements on their behalf. "I am hurt. I am broken," Jenkins wrote in his statement. "They tried to take my manhood from me. They did some unimaginable things to me, and the effects will linger for the rest of my life."
  • The New York Times reports that Elward wept as he apologized to the victims and their families. "I hate that I was involved in this," he said. Parker stood up and said, "I forgive you." Outside the courthouse, Jenkins said he didn't forgive the former officer. "If he wouldn't have gotten caught, he would still be doing the same thing," he said.
