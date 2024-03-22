John Hinckley Jr. Says He's a 'Victim of Cancel Culture'

More than 40 years after he tried to kill Ronald Reagan, John Hinckley Jr. is getting frustrated by his struggle to make progress in the music business. "With all of my concerts canceled, it's a fair statement to say I'm a victim of cancel culture," he said in a post on X Thursday after a venue in Naugatuck, Connecticut, said his concert was postponed until further notice. "They book me and then the show gets announced and then the venue starts getting backlash," Hinckley tells the New York Post . "The owners always cave, they cancel. It's happened so many times, it's kinda what I expect," he added. "I don't really get upset."

The Naugatuck concert had been scheduled for March 30, the 43rd anniversary of the day Hinckley opened fire outside a hotel in Washington, DC, wounding Reagan, Secret Service agent Tim McCarthy, police officer Thomas Delahanty, and press secretary James Brady, who died from his injuries in 2014. Hinckley was found not guilty by reason of insanity and was released from all court oversight in 2022. The 68-year-old says he's a changed man but venues, often citing security concerns, tend to cancel his concerts before he takes the stage, Salon reports.

Hinckley, who lives in Williamsburg, Virginia, has been making money by selling paintings of his cat on eBay. "I'm looking for a place to open my own music venue," he said in a post on X last week. He tells the Post that he'd like to open a concert hall in his hometown "where artists and bands wouldn't get canceled." He says he's written thousands of songs, but he hates modern music. "I'm still stuck in the '60s and '70s with what I listen to," he says. (More John Hinckley stories.)