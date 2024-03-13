John Hinckley Jr. Now a Struggling Musician

Most musicians dream of name recognition. For John Hinckley Jr., it's the name recognition that's doing him in. The man who shot President Ronald Reagan and three others in a 1981 assassination attempt says he's a changed man but can't shake his poor reputation. "I know I'm known for an act of violence, but I'm a completely different person than in 1981," he says, per WTNH. "I stand for peace now." Hinckley was found to be suffering from acute psychosis when he shot Reagan and was acquitted of the crime by reason of insanity. He spent decades living in a psychiatrist hospital before moving in with his mother in 2016. He was granted full freedom in 2022.