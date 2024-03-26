Price of Eggs Too High? Blame Bird Flu

Egg prices are at near-historic highs in many parts of the world as the spring holidays approach, reflecting a market scrambled by disease, high demand, and growing costs for farmers. It's the second year in a row consumers have faced sticker shock ahead of Easter and Passover, both occasions in which eggs play prominent roles, the AP reports. While global prices are lower than they were at this time last year, they remain elevated, said Nan-Dirk Mulder, a senior global specialist with Dutch financial firm RaboBank's RaboResearch Food and Agribusiness division. Mulder doesn't expect them to return to 2021 levels.