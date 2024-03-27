BlackRock CEO: Maybe 65 Shouldn't Be Retirement Age

The CEO of the largest money management firm on Earth has suggested one way to ease the crunch facing the US retirement system, though it might not be the most popular: Everyone should just work longer—or retire later, if that way of putting it is easier to swallow. That was the solution suggested in BlackRock boss Larry Fink's annual letter to shareholders, CBS News reports. "No one should have to work longer than they want to," Fink wrote. "But I do think it's a bit crazy that our anchor idea for the right retirement age—65 years old—originates from the time of the Ottoman Empire."