Paparazzo: Taylor Swift's Dad Punched Me in Face

Australian authorities are investigating an alleged assault on a paparazzo by Taylor Swift's father, Scott Swift. The photographer told police the elder Swift punched him in the face around 2:30am Tuesday, the Sydney Morning Herald reports. "I was just out on the job chasing Taylor," Ben McDonald, chief executive of Matrix Media Group, tells the newspaper. "She got off a super-yacht at Neutral Bay and walked up the wharf with an umbrella over her head and a couple of security [guards] around her. Security sort of pushed us around with the umbrellas. Then her dad decided to add to the mix and throw a punch in." The incident took place mere hours after the end of the Australian leg of Taylor's Eras Tour Monday night, the AP reports.
McDonald says he was not seriously hurt in the alleged attack, but that the alleged punch was unnecessary because the security guards had the situation under control. A Swift spokesperson says "two individuals [there was another photographer with McDonald at the scene] were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water." McDonald says that's not true, and that the photographers had kept things "very civil." (More Taylor Swift stories.)