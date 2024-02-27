Paparazzo: Taylor Swift's Dad Punched Me in Face

Australian authorities are investigating an alleged assault on a paparazzo by Taylor Swift's father, Scott Swift. The photographer told police the elder Swift punched him in the face around 2:30am Tuesday, the Sydney Morning Herald reports. "I was just out on the job chasing Taylor," Ben McDonald, chief executive of Matrix Media Group, tells the newspaper. "She got off a super-yacht at Neutral Bay and walked up the wharf with an umbrella over her head and a couple of security [guards] around her. Security sort of pushed us around with the umbrellas. Then her dad decided to add to the mix and throw a punch in." The incident took place mere hours after the end of the Australian leg of Taylor's Eras Tour Monday night, the AP reports.