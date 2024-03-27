Baltimore Bridge Collapse Is a Big Blow to Supply Chains

Marine traffic at the Port of Baltimore has been suspended indefinitely in the wake of the Francis Scott Key bridge collapse, raising fears about supply chain snarls domestically and internationally. There is "no question that this will be a major and protracted impact to supply chains," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Tuesday, adding that it is too soon to estimate when the port could reopen to traffic. Shipping and trucking companies are scrambling to reroute shipments to and from Baltimore. More:

What the port handles: Baltimore is the nation's busiest port for car shipments and farm and construction machinery. It's also a major port for coal, sugar, and gypsum, NPR reports. According to the Maryland governor's office, it's ninth among major US ports for foreign cargo handled.