Longtime NFL Cheerleader Dies After Childbirth

The Kansas City Chiefs family is mourning a longtime cheerleader who died unexpectedly after giving birth to a stillborn daughter. Krystal "Krissy" Anderson, 40, died March 20, "shortly after the birth of ... Charlotte Willow Anderson, who was born at rest," according to an obituary , which notes she also lost an infant son at an undisclosed date. After giving birth last week, Anderson suffered sepsis and organ failure. She died despite three surgeries meant to improve her state, WDAF reports, citing husband Clayton Anderson, for whom $70,000 has been raised .

Anderson was Black. According to the CDC, Black women have the highest maternal mortality rate in the US with 69.9 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2021, 2.6 times the rate for white women. "Black women are twice as likely to develop severe maternal sepsis, as compared to their white counterparts," per the AP, which reports "structural racism in medicine" often means Black women's concerns aren't taken seriously.

Family members tell WDAF that Anderson, a software engineer, pushed for the advancement of Black women in fields including women's health. She also made "significant contributions to improving healthcare, including being awarded a patent for developing software that assesses the risk of post-partum hemorrhage," according to the obituary. The Chiefs' cheer squad said Anderson "cheered with us for over 100 games from 2006-2011 and 2013-2016" and "visited our troops around the world, including in Iraq [and] Kuwait." "We will miss her kind spirit, joyful energy, and her sparkle," the statement said. (More obituary stories.)