Donald Trump headed to Long Island on Thursday to attend the wake of NYPD officer Jonathan Diller, who was shot Monday in Queens during a traffic stop. But it was a video of a pickup truck that he apparently spotted during his travels and shared online that's earning him new headlines, with some calling it an incitement to violence.

The graphic: As shown in the short clip the former commander in chief posted on his Truth Social platform on Friday afternoon, the tailgate of the flag-adorned truck driving next to Trump's caravan featured an altered image of a tied-up President Biden appearing to be lying on the floor of the truck as he's carted away, per Mediaite.

Other sightings: A local journalist saw what appears to be the same truck (at around 1:25 in this video) the previous weekend, protesting outside a venue in the Long Island town of Huntington, where comedian Kathy Griffin was set to perform.