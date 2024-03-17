Trump Warns of a 'Bloodbath' If He Loses

But what kind of a bloodbath is open to interpretation
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 17, 2024 7:25 AM CDT
Trump Warns of a 'Bloodbath' If He Loses
Donald Trump speaks at a Buckeye Values PAC rally on Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Vandalia, Ohio.   (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Donald Trump spoke at a campaign rally in Vandalia, Ohio, on Saturday, with his remarks on migrants and about a potential "bloodbath" should he lose the election drawing particular attention. But there is disagreement about what he actually meant on the latter:

  • The line: While talking about the economy, Trump promised to raise tariffs on foreign-made cars. He added: "Now if I don't get elected, it's going to be a bloodbath for the whole—that's gonna be the least of it. It's going to be a bloodbath for the country," per NBC News.
  • Two meanings: The Biden campaign accused Trump of doubling down on "threats of political violence," per the AP. "He wants another January 6." But the Trump campaign said the former president was still talking about cars. "If you actually watch and listen to the section, he was talking about the auto industry and tariffs," spokesman Steven Cheung wrote to the Washington Post. Cheung added that "Biden's policies will create an economic bloodbath for the auto industry and autoworkers." Watch video of Trump's comments here.
  • Election warning: Trump also said that if he loses, "I don't think you're going to have another election, or certainly not an election that's meaningful," per the New York Times.

  • Migrants: Trump continued a theme of making "dehumanizing" remarks about migrants entering the US in his speech, per the Post. "I don't know if you call them 'people,' in some cases," he said. "They're not people, in my opinion." He also referred to them as "animals" and asserted that some nations were sending "young people" from their prisons over the border, per the Times. Trump didn't offer any evidence on that or name the nations.
  • The rally: Ohio votes Tuesday, and Trump made his appearance to back his favored GOP candidate, Bernie Moreno, in the Senate primary race.
(More Donald Trump stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X