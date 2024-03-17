Trump Warns of a 'Bloodbath' If He Loses

Donald Trump spoke at a campaign rally in Vandalia, Ohio, on Saturday, with his remarks on migrants and about a potential "bloodbath" should he lose the election drawing particular attention. But there is disagreement about what he actually meant on the latter:

While talking about the economy, Trump promised to raise tariffs on foreign-made cars. He added: "Now if I don't get elected, it's going to be a bloodbath for the whole—that's gonna be the least of it. It's going to be a bloodbath for the country," per NBC News. Two meanings: The Biden campaign accused Trump of doubling down on "threats of political violence," per the AP. "He wants another January 6." But the Trump campaign said the former president was still talking about cars. "If you actually watch and listen to the section, he was talking about the auto industry and tariffs," spokesman Steven Cheung wrote to the Washington Post. Cheung added that "Biden's policies will create an economic bloodbath for the auto industry and autoworkers." Watch video of Trump's comments here.

The Biden campaign accused Trump of doubling down on "threats of political violence," per the AP. "He wants another January 6." But the Trump campaign said the former president was still talking about cars. "If you actually watch and listen to the section, he was talking about the auto industry and tariffs," spokesman Steven Cheung wrote to the Washington Post. Cheung added that "Biden's policies will create an economic bloodbath for the auto industry and autoworkers." Watch video of Trump's comments here. Election warning: Trump also said that if he loses, "I don't think you're going to have another election, or certainly not an election that's meaningful," per the New York Times.