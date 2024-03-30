Cops: Man in Scream Mask Used Chainsaw in Killing

A Pennsylvania man alleged dressed up as the killer from Scream and attacked his neighbor with a knife and a chainsaw, police say. Zak Moyer, 30, has been charged with homicide and is being held without bail in the killing of 59-year-old Carbon County resident Edward Whitehead Jr., CBS News reports. According to court documents, Moyer admitting going to his next-door neighbor's house on Monday "for the purpose of scaring him." Police said Moyer was wearing "a mask and a black costume-like garment, consistent with the Scream movie character" when he went to the home armed with a fixed-blade knife and a small battery-operated chainsaw.

According to court documents, Moyer admitted stabbing Whitehead in the head with the knife at Whitehead's home in Lehighton, 25 miles north of Allentown, LeHigh Valley Live reports. Police said Whitehead was also hit with the chainsaw and had injuries on his hands that appeared to be defensive wounds. Court records state that Moyer told officers he went home after attacking Whitehead and watched a movie until officers arrived, NBC News reports. His sister told investigators that he told her last week "he wanted to kill Ed the neighbor," court documents state.

A neighbor recorded video of police surrounding Moyer's home and calling for him to come out, WFMZ reports. Moyer put a note in the window for police to read, saying, "Ed murdered women and kids. Eddie Junior murdered women and kids last summer." Police said Moyer left the home peacefully after negotiations. Whitehead had never faced murder charges and police said Moyer's claims are "not something we are looking into." (More Pennsylvania stories.)