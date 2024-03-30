Biden Wins Another Primary

President Biden has won North Dakota's Democratic presidential primary. The state party on Saturday announced the results of the mostly mail-in primary. The party began circulating ballots in February to voters who asked for them. Biden's victory was virtually assured, though seven other candidates were on the primary ballot, the AP reports. In early results, he had 92% of the vote, with Marianne Williamson at 3%, per ABC News .

Donald Trump won the North Dakota Republican Party's March 4 presidential caucuses, taking all 29 delegates. Biden and Trump have already secured enough delegates for their parties' nominations, lining up the first presidential rematch election since 1956. Sen. Bernie Sanders won the North Dakota Democratic caucuses in 2016 and 2020. Trump is widely expected to win in North Dakota in November: He beat Biden in the state in 2020 with 65% of the vote, and North Dakota hasn't been won by a Democratic presidential candidate since 1964, when Lyndon Johnson beat Barry Goldwater 58% to 42%.