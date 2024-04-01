World / Havana syndrome Possible Culprit in Mysterious Havana Syndrome: Unit 29155 Media investigation suggests Russian intelligence unit deployed sonic weaponry By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Apr 1, 2024 3:20 PM CDT Copied The U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba, where the ailments first surfaced. (AP Photo/Ismael Francisco, File) Last year, the US government declared that it could find no evidence linking a foreign adversary to the mysterious ailment striking diplomats known as Havana Syndrome. A joint investigation by the Insider, CBS News, and the German outlet Der Spiegel begs to differ and points the finger at Russia: The investigation focuses on the Russian intelligence unit 29155, suggesting that it deployed some kind of sonic weaponry. Among other things, journalist Christo Grozev of the Insider uncovered a bonus received by a 29155 officer for work on the "potential capabilities of non-lethal acoustic weapons." Says Grozev: "It's the closest to a receipt you can have for this." The investigation placed members of 29155 at the scene of multiple suspected incidents overseas when American diplomats fell ill. "Consistently there was a Russia nexus," Greg Edgreen, a retired Army lieutenant-colonel tells 60 Minutes. "There was some angle where they had worked against Russia, focused on Russia, and done extremely well," he says of those targeted. Edgreen investigated the matter for the Army and says he zeroed in on Moscow early. He says last year's official declaration to the contrary came because the bar for proof was set "impossibly high," according to the CBS story. US officials didn't want to be held accountable for their failure to protect Americans, he suggested. On Monday, the Kremlin dismissed the allegation, reports the Guardian. "Nobody has ever published any convincing evidence, so all this is nothing more than a groundless and unfounded accusation," said spokesman Dmitry Peskov. The investigation can be read in full at the Insider. (New studies suggest that victims have not suffered brain injury.) Report an error