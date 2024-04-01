Congressman's Gaza Comments Under Fire

GOP Rep. Tim Walberg of Michigan is taking some heat over comments he made about the Israel-Hamas war during a local town hall meeting. During the forum, Walberg suggested Gaza be handled "like Nagasaki and Hiroshima," though he has since insisted he wasn't advocating the use of nuclear weapons.

"I don't think any of our aid that goes to Israel to support our greatest ally, arguably maybe in the world, to defeat Hamas and Iran and Russia, and probably North Korea's in there, and China, too, with them helping Hamas—we shouldn't be spending a dime on humanitarian aid," said Walberg at the town hall, per Politico. "It should be like Nagasaki and Hiroshima. Get it over quick. The same should be in Ukraine. Defeat Putin quick." Video: You can watch and hear the clip in this video. The comments came after he was asked why the US was spending money to build a pier to get humanitarian aid into Gaza, notes the New York Times.