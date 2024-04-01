The death last month of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in a Russian penal colony shocked the world. It also apparently angered a bunch of anti-Kremlin hackers, who are now accused of swiping a Russian prisoner database in retaliation. CNN has the exclusive on this "stunning breach of security":



Photo hack: CNN reports that just hours after Navalny's death, the hackers—who say they're made up of various nationalities, including Ukrainians and Russian expats—used access they had to a network tied to Russia's prison system to upload a picture of Navalny to the prison contractor's website, along with the message "Long live [Alexei] Navalny!"