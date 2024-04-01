Road Rage, NASCAR-Style

For the record, the NASCAR driver who threw his bumper at a rival's car is the one accusing the other of "not having his head screwed on right." The strange incident unfolded over the weekend during the NASCAR Xfinity Race at Richmond Raceway in Virginia, reports CBS Sports . Joey Gase crashed on lap 171 and blamed Dawson Cram for causing it. Gase ripped the bumper dangling from his car clean off, then tossed it at Cram's windshield as he drove by. Watch the moment here .

The crash happened when the two were battling for what's known as a "lucky dog pass," notes Road and Track. As for what happened to cause it, "I think him just not having his head screwed on right," said Gase. Cram said later he apologized to Gase over the crash and said it wasn't intentional. The two have a history, given that Cram, 22, used to drive for Gase, 31. "By far the most ironic, and hilarious, part of this clip is the car advertises against doing crime," writes Jared Russo at Digg. "But Joey clearly doesn't care about his sponsor's plea for peace." NASCAR has yet to announce any penalties related to the incident.