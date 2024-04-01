The weather is getting warmer as we barrel toward summer, meaning you'll likely see more people out and about as they try to squeeze in their exercise routines in the great outdoors. As WalletHub notes, however, "location matters when it comes to health"—and according to its newest rankings, San Francisco is the healthiest city in the nation. The site looked at more than 180 of the country's most populated cities, using more than three dozen metrics in four main categories: health care; food (healthy-eating restaurants, nutritionists per capita, and the like); fitness; and green space, which looks at a city's parks, hiking and biking trails, and its overall "greenness." Coming in last on the list: Brownsville, Texas. Here, the top and bottom 10: