US / April Fools' Day This Year's Best April Fools' Gags Zurich police say service cats have joined the team By Rob Quinn, Newser Staff Posted Apr 1, 2024 1:37 PM CDT Copied "Their quiet velvet paws and compact body mass are ideal for use in confined spaces, but also for house searches and peaceful mantrailing," police in Zurich said. (Zurich police) It's April Fools' Day and while Google has abandoned its tradition of unveiling fake products like the Google Nose, jokes and spoofs still abound elsewhere. Corporate spoofs. AdWeek rounds up some of the funniest corporate spoofs, including Cowboy Skyr from Icelandic Provisions, a Kraft Mac & Cheese-Fruity Pebbles combination, and line of Del Taco-flavored Tic Tacs. Cannabis company Fluent claimed to have partnered with Rosetta Stone to create the Rosetta Stoned "cannabis translation tool," and the makers of Scotch Brand Tape claimed to have produced their own single malt Scotch whisky. Dunkin', formerly known as Dunkin' Donuts, said in a post on X that it had changed its name again—to Donuts'. Police cats. In a Facebook post, police in Zurich said service cats would be joining their service dogs. "They target hideouts, monitor smaller spaces indoors and outdoors and surprise with sudden appearance," police wrote. Another Swiss police force claimed it had started using drug-detecting chickens, Sky News reports. A supersized Minion. The Brick Fan reports that Lego announced its "biggest challenge ever." The company said an 8.2-foot-tall Minion figure would be the the first of its "supersized" series, with a kit containing 102,213 bricks and an 8,947-page instruction manual. Just Stop Oil. In a post on X, the British protest group, whose members have made headlines by gluing themselves to roads, announced a sponsorship deal with Gorilla Glue. Both parties have "a passion for effective adhesion as well as the colour orange," the group said. A Pokemon snoozefest GameSpot rounds up some of the best jokes from gaming studios, including the "Pokemon Sleep World Championship Tournament." (More April Fools' Day stories.) Report an error