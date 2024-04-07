The periodical cicadas that are about to infest two parts of the US aren't just plentiful—they're downright weird. These insects are the strongest urinators in the animal kingdom, with flows that put humans and elephants to shame. They're also rescuers of caterpillars, and they're being ravaged by a sexually transmitted disease that turns them into zombies, reports the AP. More:

Head pumps: Cicadas love tissue inside trees called xylem, which carries mostly water and a bit of nutrients. The insect can retrieve the fluid because its outsized head has a pump, says University of Alabama Huntsville entomologist Carrie Deans. They use their tiny proboscis—about the width of a hair—like a straw, with the pump sucking out the liquid, says Georgia Tech biophysics professor Saad Bhamla. They spend nearly their entire lives drinking, year after year.