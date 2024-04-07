Trump Trash-Talks Judge Over Gag Order

Likening himself to a Nobel Peace Prize winner who helped end apartheid in South Africa, Donald Trump taunted the judge presiding over his hush money trial who has prohibited the defendant from making statements attacking most people involved in the case and their families. "I will gladly become a Modern Day Nelson Mandela—It will be my GREAT HONOR," Trump posted Saturday on Truth Social, CNBC reports. New York state Judge Juan Merchan, whom Trump labeled a "partisan hack" in his post, had expanded his order on Monday to put more people off-limits from Trump's attacks.

The Washington Post has counted more than 130 direct attacks by Trump on judges or their families—by name—since he began his presidential campaign in late 2022. Merchan's order does not prohibit attacks on Merchan or the district attorney. President Biden's campaign did not let Trump's reference to Mandela slide, per the Post; he had previously said someone texted him likening his trials to those of Jesus Christ. "Imagine being so self-centered that you compare yourself to Jesus Christ and Nelson Mandela all within the span of little more than a week: that's Donald Trump for you," the campaign's Jasmine Harris said in a statement. (More Trump hush money trial stories.)