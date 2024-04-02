Object That Pierced Roof May Be From Space Station

A 2-pound object that fell from way up yonder crashed the roof of a home in Naples, Florida, and the best bet is that it came from the International Space Station. The cylindrical object slammed through the roof of Alejandro Otero's home about 2:30pm March 8, reports WINK News . "It was a tremendous sound," he tell the outlet. "It almost hit my son. He was two rooms over and heard it all."

The object is now in the hands of NASA given the circumstances, reports Ars Technica. It came down around the time the US Space Command logged a piece of debris from the ISS making reentry—and it was on a path for southwest Florida. The debris was still being analyzed. Assuming it's a match, Otero could file a claim against the federal government to repair the hole in his roof and floor, an expert in air and space law tells Ars Technica. See images posted by Otero here.