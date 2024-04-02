Videos Show Kidnapped Girl Was Shot by Deputies

A teenage girl who had been kidnapped by her father was following sheriff's deputies' instructions and appeared to be surrendering when deputies fatally shot her during a gun battle on a Southern California highway, according to recently released video and audio. Savannah Graziano, 15, was shot and killed as she ran toward San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies amid a hail of gunfire on Sept. 27, 2022. Her father, 45-year-old Anthony Graziano was also fatally shot. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department released the audio and video clips, including a heavily produced and narrated 15-minute video, in response to public records requests made by the AP and other media outlets.

For months, officials would not say whether it was her father or the deputies who killed Savannah Graziano, the AP reports. In the new video, the narrator says the Grazianos "were struck by deputy rounds and died of their injuries."