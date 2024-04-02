Texas City Is Calling All Kyles

The city of Kyle, Texas wants as many Kyles as possible to visit for this year's "Gathering of the Kyles." The Austin-area city is aiming to beat the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people with the same first name, UPI reports. The current record was set in July 2017, when 2,325 Ivans gathered in Kupres, Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Kyle gathering will be held on May 18 as part of the annual Kyle Fair at Lake Kyle Park. Organizers say entry will be free but participating Kyles must have ID, the San Antonio Express-News reports.

"Iterations of 'Kyle' such as Kyler, Kiel, or Kylee, are not accepted," an event page states. "Middle and last names will not be accepted." Last year, 1,490 Kyles showed up. Most of them were from Texas but there were Kyles from 49 states and Canada, per the Express-News. In February, the Ryan Rodeo in Austin failed to beat the Guinness record. "We're coming for you, Ivan," organizers said, per Fox 59. As with the Kyle event, the Ryan Rodeo organizers said IDs would be checked. "We'll be layin' down the law to ensure no Bryans get in," they said. (More names stories.)