Car Rams Gate at FBI's Atlanta Office

A car rammed into the gates of the FBI's Atlanta field office Monday, but investigators aren't sure why the suspect was trying to get into the facility. Officials say the suspect was arrested after he got out of the vehicle. The man was taken to a hospital for evaluation. A law enforcement official tells CNN that the suspect did not make any threats or other statements. The suspect rammed the gate after a failed attempt to follow an authorized vehicle into the facility, Fox 5 reports. Nobody was injured.