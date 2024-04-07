These States Have the Most Expensive Home Insurance

Florida comes in at No. 1 on Insurify's list, with an average annual cost of close to $11K
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 7, 2024 3:15 PM CDT
Stock photo of a Miami neighborhood.   (Getty Images/ablokhin)

The average annual rate for home insurance comes in at just under $2,400, but in many parts of the country, what homeowners are paying exceeds that figure by far. Insurify lays out the damage, citing rates that rose an average of 20% over the past two years across America. Florida is by far the most expensive state when it comes to home insurance, with a staggering annual rate of $10,996. Compare that to Vermont, where homeowners have to fork over just an average $918. Money notes that the spike in home insurance rates "isn't over yet," with a projected average annual rate of $2,522, a 6% increase, for 2024. Read on for the most and least expensive states when it comes to insuring your home, along with the average annual rate for 2023:

Most expensive states

  1. Florida, $10,996
  2. Louisiana, $6,354
  3. Oklahoma, $5,444
  4. Texas, $4,456
  5. Mississippi, $4,312
  6. Colorado, $4,072
  7. Nebraska, $3,962
  8. Alabama, $3,939
  9. Kansas, $3,437
  10. Arkansas, $3,368
Least expensive states
  1. Pennsylvania, $1,306
  2. New Jersey, $1,267
  3. Oregon, $1,232
  4. New Hampshire, $1,225
  5. Nevada, $1,224
  6. Delaware, $1,207
  7. Washington, DC, $1,203
  8. Hawaii, $1,150
  9. Alaska, $1,116
  10. Vermont, $918
