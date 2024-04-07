These States Have the Most Expensive Home Insurance

The average annual rate for home insurance comes in at just under $2,400, but in many parts of the country, what homeowners are paying exceeds that figure by far. Insurify lays out the damage, citing rates that rose an average of 20% over the past two years across America. Florida is by far the most expensive state when it comes to home insurance, with a staggering annual rate of $10,996. Compare that to Vermont, where homeowners have to fork over just an average $918. Money notes that the spike in home insurance rates "isn't over yet," with a projected average annual rate of $2,522, a 6% increase, for 2024. Read on for the most and least expensive states when it comes to insuring your home, along with the average annual rate for 2023: