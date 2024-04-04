Woman Awarded $35M in Strange Manhattan Door Shattering Incident

Meghan Brown, then 27, was an analyst for JPMorgan in 2015 when, as she was leaving a physical therapy appointment in Manhattan, the glass lobby door suddenly shattered as she walked through it. The now-36-year-old was recently awarded a $35 million verdict after a three-week trial on the case, the New York Post reports. The incident left her with permanent brain damage, and she testified that she ultimately lost her job due to the resulting decline in performance, and has not been able to work in investment banking since. She was also fired from a subsequent cryptocurrency job and now runs a gelato business in Florida.