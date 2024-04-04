Disturbing Netflix Series Leads to Probe of New York Boarding School

A Netflix docuseries spotlighting abuse allegations at a long-shuttered boarding academy for teens in rural northern New York has prompted dozens of new complaints to the local prosecutor and a fresh investigation, the AP reports. The Program: Cons, Cults, and Kidnapping started streaming last month. The three-part series by filmmaker Katherine Kubler, who was sent to the Academy at Ivy Ridge for 15 months, features former students describing an oppressive institution where teens were barred from going outside, looking out the window, or smiling, and where staff violently restrained and sexually and psychologically abused students. Former students say the documentary, which has been viewed more than 11 million times, validates their experiences after years of not being believed.