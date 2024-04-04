These Are the Aid Workers Killed in Gaza Strike

They include dual US-Canadian citizen Jacob Flickinger
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 4, 2024 9:25 AM CDT
Jacob Flickinger, one of seven aid workers who were killed in Gaza on Monday, April 1, 2024.   (World Central Kitchen/WCK.org via AP)

The seven World Central Kitchen aid workers killed in an Israeli airstrike are being hailed as heroes amid mounting international outrage. The WCK workers—six foreign nationals and a Palestinian—are among 196 aid workers killed in Gaza since October, NPR reports.

  • Saifeddin Issam Ayad Abutaha: The 25-year-old Palestinian had worked as a driver and translator for WCK since the start of the year, the AP reports. Relatives say that before the war, he was a successful businessman, which helped the team coordinate with the Israeli side, and he had planned to get married.
  • John Chapman: The 57-year-old and the other two British citizens killed in the attack were military veterans on a WCK security team. His family tells the BBC that they're "devastated" by the loss of an "incredible father, husband, son, and brother." "He died trying to help people and was subject to an inhumane act," they said.
  • Jacob Flickinger: Flickinger, a 33-year-old dual US-Canadian citizen, spent more than 10 years in the Canadian military. His friend Jonathan Duguay tells the Globe and Mail that Flickinger was a "fantastic guy" and that he urged him to join WCK last fall. "We were both diagnosed with PTSD after Afghanistan," Duguay says. The aid work, he says, "changed my life, changed our lives. We used our military skills to bring solutions in chaos." Flickinger's father, John Flickinger, tells the Washington Post that his son asked him to tell his mother that he was in Cyprus, not Gaza, because he didn't want her to worry.

  • Lalzawmi "Zomi" Frankcom: The 43-year-old Australian citizen, who moved into aid work after a decade working in banking, had worked for WCK since 2018 in locations including the US, Romania, and Australia, where she helped victims of natural disasters. "I promise you, your spirit will always be with us ... we will always feed people, with love and kindness," WCK's founder, chef Jose Andres, said in an emotional tribute posted on X.
  • James Henderson: The 33-year-old British citizen was mourned Tuesday night at a gathering at a rugby club in his hometown of Cornwall. "This tragic event, which has happened so far from Jimmy's hometown, will be felt for a long time by his family, friends, and everyone in the local community who knew and loved him," Penryn Rugby Football Club Chair Matthew Gray told the BBC.
  • James Kirby: The 47-year-old British citizen's family said they're "utterly heartbroken." They said that after serving in Bosnia and Afghanistan, he knew the risks of going to Gaza, but "his compassionate nature drove him to offer assistance to those in dire need. A genuine gentleman, James was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone, even in the face of senseless violence."
  • Damian Sobol: The AP describes the 35-year-old Polish citizen as a "cheerful, friendly, and resourceful manager who quickly rose in World Central Kitchen's ranks." Wojciech Bakun, mayor of his hometown of Przemysl in southeast Poland, said there are "no words to describe how people who knew this fantastic young man feel now."
