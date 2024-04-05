Unfairly or not, Victoria Beckham (aka "Posh Spice") is often pegged as the aloof, unapproachable member of the Spice Girls—but she's not the one who's been booted from the UK girl band's group chat. The Cut notes that Melanie Brown, whose stage name is Mel B, first suggested her persona non grata status in the message chain in 2019, during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show in which she talked about a possible reunion. "We are wanting to do something and we are, but I can't really tell you, because I'll get kicked out of the WhatsApp group again," she said at the time. "So I have to be really careful."

She added, "I'm a very honest person, so I can't lie." Fast forward to this week, when the topic was broached again, this time on the British program This Morning. The New York Post notes that ITV host Alison Hammond brought it up, asking Brown on Thursday, "I heard you got kicked out of the WhatsApp group?" Brown acknowledged as much, saying, "That always happens to me, because I say things. You know, I get so excited when it comes to [the] Spice Girls." It sounds, however, like Brown isn't actually on the outs with her bandmates, as she went on to gush about the group's 30th anniversary and look back on their career together.

"We've got a lot to celebrate," said Brown, 48. "The fact that we're all still healthy and living life and all talking still. It's nice, so I can't say anything else to get myself kicked out!" The Spice Girls split in 2000, though they briefly reunited in 2012 to perform at the Summer Olympics in London. Beckham, meanwhile, has put the kibosh on reunion rumors. "We do have a group chat. I do speak to all the girls," the 49-year-old told Radio France in a recent interview. "It would be lovely for us to do something to celebrate—a dinner or a lunch—and reminisce, but, yes, it will not be any more than that." More from Mel B's interview here. (More Spice Girls stories.)