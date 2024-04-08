Walmart Overcharged Grocery Customers, Will Pay $45M

Did you purchase weighted groceries or bagged citrus fruit at Walmart at any point in the last five and a half years? If so, you could be eligible for a share of a $45 million payout. Walmart agreed to pay that amount to settle a class action lawsuit alleging shoppers in the continental US and Puerto Rico were overcharged for meat and seafood sold by weight, as well as select oranges, grapefruit, and tangerines sold in bulk bags, between Oct. 19, 2018, and Jan. 19, 2024, per NPR. Walmart was accused of falsely inflating the weight of items, thereby charging above the lowest advertised price. "We still deny the allegations, however we believe a settlement is in the best interest of both parties," the company said, per the AP.



How to get paid: The first step is submitting a claim on the settlement administrator's website.