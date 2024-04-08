Jonathan Majors Avoids Jail Time

Actor Jonathan Majors was sentenced to probation but avoided jail time Monday for assaulting his ex-girlfriend in a high-profile case that derailed the once-promising star's career, reports the AP. The 34-year-old star of Creed III and other films had faced up to a year behind bars after he was convicted of misdemeanor assault by a Manhattan jury in December. Judge Michael Gaffey also ordered Majors to complete a 52-week in-person batterer's intervention program. He also has to continue with his mental health therapy. Following the guilty verdict, Majors was immediately dropped by Marvel Studios, which had cast him as Kang the Conqueror, a role envisioned as the main villain in the entertainment empire's movies and television shows for years to come.