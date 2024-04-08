Their Medical Debt Was Erased. It Didn't Do Much Good

It's a somewhat counterintuitive finding: Wiping out medical debt with a face value of $169 million for 83,401 people didn't improve their mental health or credit scores on average. So finds a study published Monday as a National Bureau of Economic Research working paper. The researchers tell the New York Times the idea for the study was born from a 2016 segment on Last Week Tonight With John Oliver that profiled the RIP Medical Debt nonprofit, which has wiped out some $11 billion in medical debt for Americans over the last decade. The economists partnered with the group to run two experiments from 2018 to 2020.

Over the course of the experiments, the aforementioned $169 million in medical debt was paid off for 83,401 people who fit the standard RIP Medical Debt parameters: They weren't paying off their medical bills, which were at least a year old. And, as the researchers wrote, "there are reasons to be optimistic about the benefits of medical debt relief. Debt relief in

non-medical contexts—including student loans, credit cards, mortgages, and bankruptcy—has been shown to reduce financial distress, increase earnings, and improve mental

health."

They surveyed experts who largely predicted mental health, financial well-being, and health care access would improve when the debt relief happened in a medical context. It didn't. As compared to a control group of 130,000 with medical debt, the economists found the debt relief had no impact on financial distress or mental health on average, and that it immediately lifted credit scores by "an economically small" 3.6 points on average. As co-author Neale Mahoney tells the Times, "Many of these people have lots of other financial issues. Removing one red flag just doesn't make them suddenly turn into a good risk, from a lending perspective." As for the mental health following:

story continues below