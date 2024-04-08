Emouree Johnson's mom passed away suddenly last month, and as funeral expenses started stacking up, the Alabama 7-year-old did the only thing she could think of: opened a lemonade stand to raise money to pay for Karli Bordner's headstone. Per WAFF, Emouree sold cups of the tart beverage for $1 a cup last week, but thanks to a rallying community, she has since raised almost $10,000. More:



Bordner's death: "It was a sudden thing. We didn't know what happened," Bordner's mother, Jennifer Bordner, says of the March 13 passing of her 29-year-old daughter, who lived with her and had been trying to rebuild her life after a rough patch, per the Jackson County Sentinel. Jennifer Bordner notes she, Karli, and Emouree had watched a movie together in their Scottsboro home the night before Karli vanished: "She left, and that's the last time we saw her."