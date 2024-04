Nicaragua on Monday called on the UN's highest court to put a stop to Germany's weapons sales to Israel. Israel purchased about a third of its military equipment from Germany in 2023, at a cost of $326 million. That's a 10 times increase over 2022, reports the BBC. Nicaragua argues that "by sending military equipment and now defunding UNRWA [UN agency for Palestinian refugees] ... Germany is facilitating the commission of genocide." Israel asserts it is acting in self-defense. Germany, which will present its arguments to the International Court of Justice on Tuesday, has called Nicaragua's case "grossly biased." The BBC notes it has been mum on its planned legal strategy.