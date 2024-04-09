You Can Recycle Those Solar Eclipse Glasses

North America is full of solar eclipse glasses that are now of little use for a couple decades (sooner if you don't mind traveling a bit). And even if you were planning on saving them for the next eclipse, most shouldn't be reused after more than three years. But before you toss them, consider donating them to Astronomers Without Borders. The nonprofit collects the glasses and sends them to viewers around the world who will be in the path of an eclipse and might otherwise be unable to safely view it, NPR reports. They are also sent to educational event or public viewing event organizers.