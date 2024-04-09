Sam Altman Joins a Pretty Exclusive Club

There's a new billionaire in town. Sam Altman, the 38-year-old CEO of the company that created ChatGPT, is now worth at least $1 billion, according to Forbes, putting him at No. 2,747 on the magazine's list of the world's richest people. Though Altman has no equity in OpenAI, valued at $80 billion, his startup bets in Reddit, technology startup accelerator Y Combinator, payment company Stripe, longevity startup Retro Biosciences, and fusion power company Helion helped push his wealth into 10 figures, per Forbes. "Sam is rare in that he's a capable investor, but he's also making bold bets," OpenAI board director and LinkedIn cofounder Reid Hoffman tells the outlet. He isn't scared of "potential big public failures."