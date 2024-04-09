Sheriff: 'Genius' Pre-Med Student Murdered His Mother

A former high school valedictorian viciously stabbed his mother "in excess of 70 times" when she answered the door of her Florida home to greet him, law enforcement officials say. Emmanuel Espinoza, 21, allegedly killed Elvia Espinoza, a 46-year-old second-grade teacher, on Saturday afternoon in what Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd calls "one of the most bizarre murders that we have dealt with in a very long time." Fox News reports the University of Florida pre-med student reportedly told his mother that he intended to come home to the city of Frostproof for a weekend event for his grandfather and asked to stay with her.

The Miami Herald reports doorbell camera video captured Emmanuel walking up to the house with a knife held behind his back and attempting to enter without knocking. "The second she opened the door, he charged in and started stabbing her," Judd said during a Monday news conference. "He made the statement that he knew where to stab her for maximum effect because of his biology classes." Judd said Emmanuel confessed to the crime in a 911 call and talked to investigators about their relationship.

"We said, 'Do you love her? and he said 'Oh ya, I love her.' We asked 'Do you all get along?' And he said 'Yea, an 8 out of 10, we get along, but I've wanted to kill her for years and I made up my mind when I drove from Gainesville, today is the day,'" Judd said. "She got on my nerves," Emmanuel said, per Judd. The 21-year-old was described as being a "genius, remarkably brilliant," and has no criminal record or history of mental health or substance abuse issues, Judd added, noting a search of his room in Gainesville turned up no evidence of a murder plot. He has been charged with first degree murder. (More murder stories.)