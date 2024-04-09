Another Boeing Whistleblower Comes Forward

Bad headlines weren't the only thing plaguing Boeing in Q1. Quartz reports the quarter was marked by poor deliveries as well—the company's fewest since 2021. Just 83 planes were delivered to customers over the January to March period, down from 157 in the last quarter of 2023, as it deals with the aftermath of its January door-plug incident. "This was supposed to be Boeing's year, when it finally put its last 737 Max crisis behind it" and started bumping its rate of production up to 50 of those planes a month. It's currently tracking at a little more than half of that—and troublesome headlines are following the company into the second quarter. The latest: