Woman Gets Jail for Theft of Ashley Biden's Diary

A 41-year-old Florida woman who stole items from President Biden's daughter Ashley was sentenced Tuesday to a month in federal jail and three months of home detention. Aimee Harris sold Ashley Biden's diary and other stolen items to a right-wing media group shortly before the 2020 presidential election, CNBC reports. "She wanted to damage Ms. Biden's father," a prosecutor told a federal judge in a Manhattan courtroom. Harris also was ordered to pay $20,000 and serve three years' probation by Judge Laura Taylor Swain, who called Harris' behavior "despicable."

Prosecutors sought a sentence in keeping with federal guidelines that call for four to 10 months in jail. Harris asked for probation only. "I do not believe I am above the law," Harris said, per the AP. "I'm a survivor of long-term domestic abuse and sexual trauma." Project Veritas reportedly paid Harris and an accomplice $40,000 for Biden's possessions. Harris and Robert Kurlander pleaded guilty in 2022 to conspiring to carry out the crime. He's scheduled to be sentenced in October by the same judge. No one else has been charged in the case.