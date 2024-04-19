Man Sets Himself on Fire Outside Trump Courthouse

The full panel of 12 jurors and six alternates has now been seated in Donald Trump's hush money trial, with opening arguments expected to begin on Monday, reports CNN. But as that news from Friday was circulating out of Manhattan, a grim and bizarre twist developed:

"Just before the proceedings broke for lunch, a man set himself on fire in a park across the street from the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse where the trial is being held," reports the New York Times. The newspaper says he doused himself with an accelerant about 1:35pm as onlookers screamed. It was not immediately clear what his motivations were.

The AP reports that emergency crews rushed the badly burned person away in an ambulance.