US Air Force Member Self-Immolates Outside Israeli Embassy in DC

An active duty airman with the US Air Force set himself on fire outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC, Sunday afternoon in an apparent protest against Israel's military offensive in Gaza. The man was hospitalized in critical condition, with life-threatening injuries, NPR reports. In video of the incident obtained by CNN, the man, who was wearing military fatigues, can be heard saying, "I will no longer be complicit in genocide" and adding that what he was going to do would still not compare to the suffering Palestinians are experiencing. He can be heard in the video yelling "Free Palestine" as he burns, the Washington Post reports.