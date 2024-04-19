Dubai's rare epic rainfall this week sparked headlines, jaw-dropping videos, and now, questions on weather modification. The United Arab Emirates' largest city received nearly 6 inches of rain over a 24-hour period Monday into Tuesday—for context, Dubai International Airport usually sees less than 4 inches over an entire year, on average.

On Friday, officials said at least three people have died in the UAE as a result of the severe weather, per the AP. The Philippines' Department of Migrant Workers has reported that two women died in their vehicle from suffocation during the flooding, while a man is said to have perished after his vehicle plummeted into a sinkhole. The death toll may be even higher; the UAE has yet to release its own figures on any injuries or fatalities. Oman: The UAE's neighbor on the Arabian Peninsula also took a hard hit from the weather, with at least 20 deaths recorded, per Reuters.